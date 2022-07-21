Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Covid-19 News Africa

Menu

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Covid-19

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa

Vaccine group invites African states to apply for malaria shot support

21 Jul 2022
By: Jennifer Rigby and Mark Heinrich
Nine months after the world's first malaria vaccine was recommended for use, international vaccine alliance Gavi invited countries to apply for financial support to roll out the jab, particularly targeting young children in Africa.
Source: Reuters. A nurse administers the malaria vaccine to an infant at the Lumumba sub-county hospital in Kisumu, Kenya.
Source: Reuters. A nurse administers the malaria vaccine to an infant at the Lumumba sub-county hospital in Kisumu, Kenya.

The World Health Organization endorsed GSK Plc's four-dose Mosquirix shot in October last year, saying it could save thousands of lives.

Now Gavi, which has $155.7m available over 2022 to 2025 for the initial roll-out of the vaccine, has invited countries to apply for funding and support to distribute the shot.

It is a step forward for the vaccine, which has taken decades to develop.

Malaria, on average, kills a child every minute. However the roll-out is expected to start slowly, with supply falling far below the vast demand for several years, a recent investigation found.

Ghana, Kenya and Malawi - African nations that have been involved in pilot progammes using the vaccine - can apply first, by September, to broaden their use of the shot.

Other countries can apply by the end of this year, Gavi said in a statement.

"The work towards a malaria vaccine has been long and hard," said Seth Berkley, chief executive of Gavi.

Alongside the existing interventions like bed nets, Berkley said he hoped that the new tool would now "allow us to save more lives in countries hit hardest by this killer disease".

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.


Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: malaria, malaria vaccine, Gavi, mRNA



Related

Claimed pioneer of mRNA technology files patent infringement lawsuit against BioNTech
Claimed pioneer of mRNA technology files patent infringement lawsuit against BioNTech1 day ago
Source: Reuters/Shelley Christians. A production scientist works with samples at the Afrigen Biologics' site in Cape Town.
SA's Afrigen partners with US on mRNA vaccine research12 Jul 2022
Dentsu renews their commitment to end malaria by 2030
DentsuDentsu renews their commitment to end malaria by 20301 Jul 2022
Global stars join thousands of youth voices at Kigali Summit to demand urgent action to end malaria
DentsuGlobal stars join thousands of youth voices at Kigali Summit to demand urgent action to end malaria28 Jun 2022
Source:
The warning lights are on for malaria medicines in Africa14 Dec 2021
Almost half a million children passed away from malaria in 2020
Almost half a million children passed away from malaria in 20207 Dec 2021
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz