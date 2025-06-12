KFC Africa appoints key executives to drive growth and impact across the continent

KFC Africa has announced the appointment of executives who will drive the brand’s expansion in 22 markets across the continent and manage the company’s stakeholder relationships.

Andra Nel has been appointed as head of corporate affairs, a role that focuses on stakeholder engagement across KFC Africa’s markets.

She will develop and implement innovative strategies to enhance KFC’s brand reputation, improve stakeholder experiences and fuel sustainable growth.

For the past four years, Nel has been marketing manager: Brand and purpose for KFC South Africa, leading corporate social investment programmes.

In 2024, she commissioned an impact study which showed that Add Hope – an initiative that combats hunger and malnutrition in vulnerable South African children – had passed the R1bn fundraising milestone and made KFC the country’s most impactful social purpose brand.

In her new role, Nel will continue to oversee social impact strategies but her primary focus will be managing stakeholder relationships, corporate communications and reputation management.

Andra Nel has been appointed as head of corporate affairs (Image supplied)

“KFC is the leading quick QSR brand in Africa, with more than 1,500 restaurants and 40,000 team members, and this makes it one of the continent’s most recognisable and influential brands,” she says.

“This comes with huge responsibilities in its relationships with governments, regulators, industry associations and communities, and the brand must play a leadership role on key economic, environmental and social issues.”

Sustainable market expansion across Africa

Jamie Wong has been appointed as director of commercial and strategy, with a focus on sustainable market expansion across Africa.

He will also empower teams to push boundaries with a view to redefining the future of the quick service restaurant (QSR) sector on the continent.

After leading KFC’s financial planning and analysis team, Wong’s new objective will be to drive sustainable growth and customer-first innovation as KFC broadens its footprint on the continent.

Part of this will involve the optimisation of digital and delivery channels to meet evolving customer needs.

Jamie Wong has been appointed as director of commercial and strategy (Image supplied)

Wong says his guiding principle is to make KFC a brand that truly connects with people, and to future-proof the brand by harnessing data-driven decisions, agile strategy and a people-first mindset.

“I lead with a vision to drive impact, focusing on empowering people to reach their fullest potential and strategically scaling the business,” he says.

"My leadership is grounded in building teams with collaboration, innovation and results-driven execution.”

Strengthening KFC’s presence

Mukundi Munzhelele has been appointed as marketing director, a role that will focus on strengthening KFC’s presence, sustainability and profit growth across East Africa, West Africa and island markets.

Before joining KFC’s marketing team three years ago, Mukundi held brand and marketing management roles at The Coca-Cola Company.

In his new position, Munzhelele will combine global trends with local nuances to drive brand growth, foster consumer connection and achieve business goals.

Mukundi Munzhelele has been appointed marketing director (Image supplied)

He says his vision is to ensure that KFC continues to be a leading brand that delivers joy to millions of consumers while achieving remarkable business results.

“I’m aiming to guide innovative campaigns, product launches and digital-first strategies that resonate with our audiences.

“I am passionate about building high-performing teams and leveraging data-driven insights to unlock opportunities and deliver results,” says Munzhelele.

“It’s exciting to shape a brand that millions love, while collaborating with inspiring teams across the continent to make it happen.

Strong marketing campaigns

Trivern Chetty has been appointed as marketing director of omnichannel.

He rejoins KFC, where he was previously marketing innovation manager, after a three-year stint as Coca-Cola’s senior marketing director for Central Asia and Caucasus, based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Chetty’s vision in his new role is to bring to life a fresh strategy leveraging technology and tapping into the talents of his robust team.

Trivern Chetty has been appointed marketing director of Omnichannel (Image supplied)

He cites KFC’s creative bravery and people-led culture as a key competitive advantage for the brand.

“I’m intent on delivering strong marketing campaigns and launching innovations that drive incremental sales.”

"Growing our people is our secret sauce”

KFC Africa managing director Akhona Qengqe says she is delighted that three of these key appointments were made internally, with the fourth someone returning to the company.

“Growing our people is our secret sauce, just as our secret blend of 11 herbs and spices is the key to KFC’s Original Recipe,” she says.

“We love to see young people who join us as cashiers moving into management roles, supported by our structured skills development and education programmes, and we’re proud that KFC Africa has become a talent incubator for the global Yum! Brands group.

“Andra, Jamie, Mukundi and Trivern are just the latest in a long line of homegrown executives doing great things in Africa and across the world.”